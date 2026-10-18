Chiefs coach confident of Confed Cup progress despite defeat

Da Cruz bemoaned his charges' lack of intensity in the first half.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz remains confident his side can overturn the goal deficit against Red Arrows in the second leg and qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi suffered a 1-0 defeat to Arrows in the first leg of the competition at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday.



After the match, Da Cruz bemoaned his charges’ lack of intensity in the first half.

“We played the first half with no aggression; we also struggled in the duels. The second half was much better, but we didn’t create a lot of chances; we were much better in the second half,” said Da Cruz during his post-match conference.

“I want to congratulate Red Arrows on the win. We conceded one goal from a set piece, from a corner. But now we focus on the second leg at home because we know we can win the second leg.”

Da Cruz blames pitch condition

Da Cruz was not happy with the condition of the pitch, saying it was not a very good field for them to develop their model game.



“But we must adapt; we must play with the conditions, and the players adapted very well to the conditions,” Da Cruz added.



The loss against Arrows extended Chiefs’ winless run across all competitions to four games, but Da Cruz dismissed the notion that he is under pressure.

“The pressure was from the first day, there’s pressure every day, and we put ourselves under pressure,” Da Cruz said. “But we just lack efficiency, and we must put more weight when we attack, but we just need to work on that, and it will turn in our favour.”

Meanwhile, Da Cruz has called for patience from the Amakhosi faithful as they try to get back to winning ways in domestic as well as continental football.

“I know that they (the fans) are not happy because in the PSL we don’t lose, but we don’t win either, and today we lost. But there’s still the second leg. We need them to rally behind the team at home because we know that our team is capable of winning this game and qualifying for the group stages,” concluded Da Cruz.

Chiefs will host Arrows in the second leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.