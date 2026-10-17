Moremi earns Pirates crucial away win as Chiefs suffer defeat

The sides will meet again in the second leg in Soweto next Friday.

Orlando Pirates secured a crucial 1-0 away win against Namibian champions African Stars in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second-round qualifier.

Tshepang Moremi scored the only goal in the second half at the Botswana National Stadium, giving Pirates an advantage in the two-legged tie.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made two changes to the team that handed TS Galaxy a 3-0 drubbing midweek, with Thalente Mbatha coming in for Thapelo Mokobodi in central midfield. Yanela Mbuthuma also made a return up front in place of Boitumelo Radiopane, who did not even make the matchday squad.

The Buccaneers started the game on the front foot and found themselves near the edge of the Stars box as early as the fourth minute. Ghampani Lungu created space for himself wide on the flank, but his cross deflected off a Stars defender for the first corner of the game, and Pirates could not capitalise from that early set-piece.

Lungu came close to opening the scoring for Pirates in the 15th minute when he connected well with the ball from a Simphiwe Masilela corner kick, but his diving header narrowly missed the target as the ball shaved the net.

Pirates continued to look menacing going forward, and in the 19th minute Yanela Mbuthuma drew a save from goalkeeper Mervin Kasetur after being found by a defence-splitting pass from Tshepamg Moremi.

Sipho Chaine, who was more of a spectator in the opening 30 minutes, was finally forced into a rare save against the run of play in the 34th minute, and he did well to keep his team in the game.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at the half-time break.

Pirates kept up the attacking pressure in the second half and were finally rewarded in the 75th minute when Moremi put them in the lead following a nice build-up from the back.

Stars tried hard to get the equaliser in the closing minutes of the match by putting Pirates under tremendous pressure, but the Buccaneers’ defence stood strong until the end to make sure that they earned the vital win away from home.

The sides will meet again in the second leg in Soweto next Friday.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs suffered a 1-0 defeat against Red Arrows in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second round in Ndola. Alassane Diarra scored the winner with a free header from a corner kick.

Amakhosi have all to do when they meet the Zambian side in the second leg at home next Friday.