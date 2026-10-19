Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘We need to change something’

'Normally we create a lot more chances in the PSL,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has admitted that his side will need to improve in attack if they are to reach the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs’ shock defeat

Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Zambian side Red Arrows in Ndola on Saturday in the first leg of their final group stage qualifier.

Malian midfielder Alassane Diarra headed home unmarked from a corner in the 77th minute to give the Zambian side a narrow advantage.

Chiefs must now turn the tie around when they take on Arrows in the second leg on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Da Cruz acknowledged that Chiefs did not do enough in front of goal in the first leg.

“For sure we need to change something to create more chances,” he said at the post match press conference.

“Normally we create a lot more chances in the PSL. This is the first time we have not created a lot and we need to analyse and change something to be able to qualify.”

Chiefs have not won any of their last four matches in all competitions, losing to Arrows on the back of three consecutive Betway Premiership draws.

“Most important in this period is that we must be together,” added Da Cruz.

“The staff, players, management fans, everyone (must be together). After this period we will have better results.”

Red Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe was happy with his team’s performance against Chiefs but felt they could have won more convincingly.

‘We need very strong mental strength’

“Sometimes, that is the nature of football. You can create so many chances and end up scoring just one goal,” he told Red Arrows media.

“I think the message to the players is loud and clear. We played the first half of the game. We need very strong mental strength when we travel to South Africa, we don’t need to be complacent.

“Our target was to score three goals in this game and you could see by the chances we created.”