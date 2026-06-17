Five years strong: Khabba Cup powered by Hollywoodbets cementing its place in SA football landscape

The tournament has helped launch the careers of several top players

The fifth edition of the Khabba Cup, powered by Hollywoodbets, once again delivered an exciting showcase of grassroots football talent and sporting excellence. Teams from across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond gathered at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on 6 and 7 June 2026, for a day of thrilling competition.

The annual tournament, powered by Hollywoodbets, has continued to grow in stature since its inception, providing a platform for aspiring footballers to display their skills while bringing local communities together through the universal language of sport. This year’s event attracted prominent football scouts, football enthusiasts, as well as passionate supporters who packed the stadium to capacity, all eager to witness the next generation of stars in action.

Over the years, the tournament has helped launch the careers of several top players, including Thalente Mbatha and Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates, Samkelo Maseko of Durban City, as well as Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs.

The Khabba Cup. Picture: Supplied

The Khabba Cup also made history as the first recipient of the Kasi Tournament of the Year award, which was presented at the South African Football Journalists’ Association (SAFTA) awards in 2025.

Tournament founder and local football legend, Manqoba Mkhize, expressed his gratitude to the players, supporters, sponsors and partners who contributed to the tournament’s ongoing success.

“Reaching another successful edition of the Khabba Cup is a proud achievement for everyone involved. What began as a vision to provide opportunities for young footballers has grown into a respected tournament that attracts quality teams and strong community support. We are grateful to Hollywoodbets and all our partners for helping us create a platform that continues to make a positive impact on local football.”

Hollywoodbets Senior Sponsorship Coordinator, Menzi Ngcobo, said the continued success of the tournament reflects the company’s commitment to supporting grassroots sport and empowering local communities.

“The Khabba Cup has become an important fixture on the football calendar, and we are incredibly proud to see it continue to grow every year. The tournament provides a valuable platform for talented players to showcase their abilities while bringing communities together through sport. At Hollywoodbets, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create opportunities, inspire young athletes, and contribute to the development of football at grassroots level.”

As the curtain falls on another successful edition of the Khabba Cup, the tournament’s legacy continues to grow, strengthening grassroots football development and creating opportunities for talented players to pursue their dreams. With each passing year, the competition reaffirms its role as a celebration of football, community, and the power of sport to inspire future generations.