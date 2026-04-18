León sends Sundowns into another Champions League final

The Colombian scores another winner against Esperance.

Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in a second successive CAF Champions League final with a disciplined 1-0 victory over Espérance at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns’ León the difference again

Brayan León proved to be the difference once again, replicating his heroics in the first leg by scoring the only goal of the match to secure a 2-0 aggregate triumph for the Brazilians.

ALSO READ: Slick Pirates thump AmaZulu

Holding a slender advantage from the first leg, Sundowns approached the encounter with caution, knowing that avoiding defeat at home would be enough to see them through.

Espérance enjoyed short periods of possession but struggled to create meaningful chances against a well-organised Sundowns defence.

Head coach Miguel Cardoso now has an opportunity to make amends after falling short in last season’s final, where his side lost 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids FC.

This will mark his third consecutive appearance in the competition’s final, having also reached the last stage with Espérance in 2024, where they were beaten by Al Ahly.

Sundowns, who last lifted the trophy in 2016 under Pitso Mosimane, will be eager to end their long wait for continental glory.

The hosts were without Nuno Santos, Miguel Reisinho, Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile due to injury, while Aubrey Modiba is set to return for the final after serving a two-match suspension. Cardoso made two changes to his starting line-up, with Khulumani Ndamane replacing the suspended Grant Kekana and Tashreeq Matthews coming in for Marcelo Allende.

A measured Masandawana

Happy to protect their aggregate lead, Sundowns adopted a measured approach, often opting for direct balls towards León. The Colombian nearly opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but his effort was well saved by Ben Saïd after good work from Matthews.

However, León would not be denied, and In the 34th minute, he won a penalty after capitalising on a defensive lapse from Saïd. Although his initial spot-kick was saved, the striker reacted quickest to convert the rebound and give Sundowns the lead on the day and score his fifth goal of the competition.

Esperance hit the bar

Espérance responded with urgency and came close to equalising before the break, but Florian Danho rattled the crossbar from Yan Sasse’s delivery.

Sundowns remained in control after the interval, denying their opponents to clear-cut opportunities. Jayden Adams nearly extended the lead in the 75th minute with a powerful long-range effort, but Saïd produced an excellent save to tip the ball over the bar.

In a match short on clear scoring chances, Sundowns did enough to secure their place in the final, which is scheduled for next month.

They will face the winner of the semifinal between Moroccan sides AS FAR and RS Berkane. AS FAR hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg and are favourites to set up a showdown with the South African champions.