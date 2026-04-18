Slick Pirates thump AmaZulu

Pirates move back to the top of the Betway Premiership.

Orlando Pirates put on a show at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, cruising past Amazulu to move back to the top of the Betway Premiership.

A Yanela Mbuthuma header and briliant strikes from Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng gave the Buccaneers a 3-0 win over Arthur Zwane’s rather toothless Usuthu.

Pirates go top

Pirates are now two points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns, though Masandawana, with two games in hand, are still favourites to lift a ninth consecutive Premiership title.

The Buccaneers took the game to AmaZulu from the start and Appollis was the first to threaten, his long-range shot pushed away by Olwethu Mzimela in the AmaZulu goal.

Usuthu did look a threat on the break, especially through the speedy Athini Maqokola. On one sprint away from the Pirates defence, Maqokola found himself one-on-one with Sipho Chaine, but fired wide.

And it was the Buccaneers who went in front in the 14th minute. Tshepang Moremi crossed from the left and Mbuthuma headed home with AmaZulu defenders nowhere to be seen. It was Mbuthuma’s fifth Premiership goal of the season and his first since netting in a 3-0 win over Marumo Gallants on Valentine’s Day.

Pirates continued to dominate, with Mbuthuma seeing another chance blocked by Mzimela.

Appollis on song

Appollis doubled the Buccaneers’ lead in first half stoppage time. It was a magical goal from the Bafana forward, gliding past Liam Bern with a loverly piece of skill and drilling a low shot beyond the reach of Mzimela from the edge of the box.

Mbuthuma wasted another glorious chance seven minutes after the break, running onto Appollis’ pass, but dragging his shot wide.

Appollis was next to threaten, but this time his finish was too close to Mzimela, after being sent clear by Mofokeng in the 56th minute.

Mzimela then recovered well after rushing off his line and gifting possession to Pirates, saving an effort from Mofokeng.

Mofokeng magic

But there was nothing he could do in the 59th minute as Masindi Nemtajela laid the ball off and Mofokeng curled an unstoppable finish in to the top corner.

Pirates won a penalty in the 73rd minute as Taariq Fielies was judged by referee Abongile Tom to have handled Appollis’s shot.

Mofokeng missed a chance at a brace, however, his spot kick crashing out off the underside of the crossbar.