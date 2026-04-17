Should the Footballer of the Season only go to league winners?

It suggests that voters may feel pressure to align their choices with popular opinion.

Should the PSL Footballer of the Season award be reserved exclusively for players whose teams win the Betway Premiership? It’s a question that continues to divide opinion across South Africa as the debate over this season’s standout performer gathers momentum.

In recent years, the trend has been clear. The last six winners of the award have all come from Mamelodi Sundowns, who have dominated domestic football with a record-extending eight consecutive league titles.

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While their dominance is undeniable, it raises an important question, has success as a team become an unwritten prerequisite for individual recognition? There is a growing sense that public perception plays a role in influencing the coaches who vote for the award.

The backlash that followed Thembinkosi Lorch’s win in the 2018/19 season while at Orlando Pirates. It suggests that voters may feel pressure to align their choices with popular opinion. This season, Orlando Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as a popular choice, particularly on social media.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Pirates winger Oswin Appollis have also been widely mentioned as strong contenders. The variety of names in circulation highlights just how open the race appears to be.

Ultimately, the award is decided by all 16 head coaches in the premiership, yet even their collective judgment rarely settles the debate. Football invites differing interpretations and individual excellence can be viewed through many lenses.

There is merit to the argument that the Footballer of the Season should come from the league-winning side. After all, the league is the most demanding competition, requiring consistency over an extended period.

However, exceptional individual performance should not be overlooked simply because it does not coincide with a league title. In certain cases, a player’s influence can transcend team outcomes, particularly when they deliver high-level performances throughout the season.

Such players should not only produce impressive statistics but also make decisive contributions in domestic cup competitions. Success in these tournaments also matters as they form part of the broader domestic calendar.

It would seem unfair for a player who leads their team to multiple cup victories but gets excluded from consideration purely on that basis that they missed out on the league title. After all, the award recognises individual excellence within a team context and not simply to reward those who happen to be part of the most successful squad.

International examples reinforce this perspective. Kevin De Bruyne was named Bundesliga Player of the Year in 2015 during his time at VfL Wolfsburg, despite Bayern Munich winning the league. Similarly, he claimed the Premier League Player of the Season award in 2019/20, even though Liverpool were crowned champions, with several of their key players overlooked.

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When this season’s nominees are announced, debate will inevitably intensify. Perhaps it is time to move away from the assumption that only league winners deserve individual honours. Excellence should be recognised on its own terms, even when it falls just short of claiming a league title.