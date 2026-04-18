Espérance coach beamons penalty call against Sundowns

'For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football and it killed the game,' he said.

Espérance coach Patrice Beaumelle has beamoned the penalty call in the second leg of their CAF Champions League semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Brazilians edged the encounter 1-0 to reach a second successive final of the champions league following Brayan León’s solitary strike from the penalty spot in the first half.

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Espérance goalkeeper Ben Saïd conceded a penalty after being caught napping on the ball by León in the 31st minute. Speaking after the match, Beaumelle was not happy with the penalty call by referee Omar Artan.

“For me, it was a disaster of a decision for football and it killed the game but we did well and continued playing,” he said.

“We pushed and made a good effort and at 0-0, we were still in the game. One goal could have taken us to penalties because you never know in football but unfortunately, we didn’t score today.”

Overall, the Tunisian champions lost the two-legged tie 2-0 on aggregate. Beaumelle praised his team’s application despite another defeat against Masandawana.

“I’m sad, when you go to the change room and everybody is down and disappointed despite the game we played. I want to congratulate my boys for their efforts because they respected the plan,” he concluded.

“We controlled the game here at Sundowns which is never easy. They did exactly what we asked from them. One stupid decision changed the game and when you chase the game, it becomes very difficult.

“You have to adapt and change your mindset and make substitutions to score as quickly as possible. It was a tough game, and I want to congratulate everyone because it was a real Champions League game.

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“Unfortunately, some people killed the game but otherwise, it’s in the name of football. We have to accept it and we’ll come back stronger next season.”