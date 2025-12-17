Links holds no grudges after Broos snub

‘I have no hard feelings. All I can do is to keep working hard,’ he said.

Danish-based midfielder Gift Links insists he harbours no hard feelings after being overlooked by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, despite his impressive form abroad.

The Aarhus GF attacker is enjoying a terrific season with his Danish Superliga side who are top of the standings after 18 matches.

Despite his impressive displays, the 27-year-old remains out of the national team picture. Broos recently stated that Links does not possess the required level to feature in his Bafana squad.

Speaking on Radio 2000 with Thabiso Mosia, the former Cape Town City winger vowed to continue working hard for his club, even though Broos does not appear to rate him highly.

“You know, what’s being said has been said, but I have no hard feelings. All I can do is to keep working hard,” he said.

“I just want to say all the best to the boys as they head to the AFCON. I know we have great players who are going there to make the whole country proud.”

Asked whether Broos’ comments had left him disappointed, Links remained diplomatic and reiterated his commitment to Aarhus rather than engage in a public spat with the national team coach.

“No, the most important thing for me is to just work hard here and do what I do,” he added.

“This is football and like I always say, whatever happens is all part of football. These kinds of things should be like motivation for you to keep pushing. All I can say is, I’ll keep doing what I’m doing in Denmark.”

Links also revealed that he has had no contact with the Bafana technical team or SAFA since his last call-up four years ago.

’I’ve never met them’

“That’s a tough question. No, I’ve never met them. The last time I met them was when I got called up in 2021. I don’t know [if they follow the league] and I don’t want to say yes or no because I don’t know,” he concluded.

Links was again among the goals in last Sunday’s 3–1 victory over Odense Boldklub to help Aarhus book a place in the semifinals of the Danish Cup.