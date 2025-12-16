Williams admits to ‘strange and weird’ Bafana AFCON camp

'Obviously last week there was a lot of talk going around and we don’t need that,' said the Bafana captain.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams is confident his side will get their focus back after a “strange and weird camp.”

Bafana will play Ghana on Tuesday afternoon at Dobsonville Stadium (kick off 4pm) in their final match before heading off to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

The camp up to now has been disrupted by absences and a fiery press conference last week after which Bafana head coach Hugo Broos had to face up to racism and sexism allegations.

Broos has apologised for comments he made regarding Orlando Pirates centre back Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his female agent Basia Michaels. The Bafana head coach was furious with Mbokazi after he missed his slight from Durban to join up with his international teammates.

Bafana have also camped over the past week and a half without many of their overseas-based players. This follows a Fifa announcement that clubs were only obliged to release their players on Monday, a controversial decision given that the tournament starts in Morocco this Sunday.

Striker Lyle Foster, midfielder Sphephelo Sithole and winger Shandre Campbell will only join up with the squad in Morocco on Wednesday. Bafana’s first Group B match is against Angola in Marrakech on Monday.

“It has been a bit of a strange and weird camp for many reasons,” said Williams.

“We have not had a full squad and it is difficult to prepare like that.

“We have also had our own small problems as a team. But we are glad those things have happened. Going into a major tournament it has given us a chance to sit together and sort things out.”

Williams also noted that Bafana haven’t been at their best in training, with work to do to find the kind of form that has seen them qualify for both this AFCON and next year’s 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“Training has been good, but we haven’t been at our best as well. Once the team settles down this week, things will be better. It has been a strange feeling … but we will sort it out and keep fighting.

“Obviously last week there was a lot of talk going around and we don’t need that. All we need is support to go out and perform.”