Chiefs decision ‘dark day for SA football’, says City boss Comitis

Cape Town City owner John Comitis is not pleased with the SA football Association (Safa) arbitrator’s decision to allow Kaizer Chiefs to play the two DStv Premiership matches they failed to honour.



This comes after Amakhosi won their arbitration against the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for failing to honour two fixtures in December last year. The games were against City and Golden Arrows.



Safa arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC handed down his verdict in favour of Chiefs on Friday. It seems Cassim’s decision has not sit well with Comitis.



“I’m sitting here trying to relax on the weekend but turning out, this is a dark day for football in South Africa,” Comitis told Marawa Sports Worldwide last weekend.

“It really is, I’m flabbergasted. What happened to the disciplinary committee, the PSL disciplinary committee?

“Here we have a club not arriving at a match, and we allow this thing to get to this point, because we didn’t act, and prosecution didn’t act and I and I’m very disappointed,” he added.

“I’m very disappointed for football, because smart lawyers and advocates that get involved, they come up with these positions, in terms of administration law, and all these things.

“But we’ve got football rules. What about the football rules that we all prescribed to?

“What are we worrying about DC’s and DRC’s, and dispute resolution chambers when we can bypass it all and go and jump the queue and go and get a decision made at an arbitration?”

“It is the credibility of the league that is at stake,” concluded Comitis.