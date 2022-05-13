Chippa out to save their top tier status in relegation dogfight

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

As Chippa United prepare for their clash against relegation threatened Swallows FC, interim coach Kurt Lentjies reckons even a point will be good for his team when the teams clash at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Sundowns’ Mokwena says player development is his ‘greatest high’

A point for the Chili Boys will take their tally to 29 with one game remaining in the season as they look to avoid relegation. Chippa are 13th on the league standings, while the struggling Birds are flying low on 15th spot with 24 points, two points away from safety with TS Galaxy in 14th place on 26 points.

Lentjies says they will give their all in this game to get a positive result and the morale in the team is high.

“The mood is good in the camp, we picked some results in the past five games, but I wouldn’t say positive results, but positive points that will help us in our situation. We are facing another relegation-threatened team, but that is not our baby, our baby is to do the best we can do, obviously which is to get three or one point out of this game which will secure our status when we do that,” said Lentjies.

“The guys are working towards it and they are positive. We are two games away or a game away from getting maximum points and reaching our target that we want to reach for the season. We want to play our football, I mean we have our identity and culture in the club.

“Whether we play home or away, there are only two or three teams that you can go on defensive approach. But, this team (Baroka) is right at the bottom, not with us, but they are obviously in a position lower than us. So, our approach will be to play our football and get three points.”