Katsande out to give Babina Noko fans bragging rights with Chiefs scalp

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Willard Katsande knows that for Sekhukhune United supporters, ending the season with a big win over the country’s most supported club Kaizer Chiefs would be like hitting gold.

Babina Noko will play their last game at home against Chiefs at Emirates Airlines Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and Katsande says they have to give their best for their supporters.

“We are playing our last game at home, we had a good start to the season in the first round. But we all know – well from personal experience in the game, the second round is always tough, and not only for us,” says the former Amakhosi midfielder.

“In our last game at home we are playing a big team and we want to give our fans, now that they have come back, some excitement.

“It will be a nice atmosphere but we need to collect maximum points at home because it will be a while before we come back and enjoy with our fans again. They deserve for us to close this chapter on a high and give them something to talk about during the off-season.”

Katsande said the mood in their camp is high besides a lack of results in the past few games. Sekhukhune were among the top teams at the beginning of the season but lost steam along the way.

They are now in 10th place and with a very slim chance of even making the top eight for next season.

“The mood is good. The results have not been coming but we are in the right frame of mind and just need to polish here and there,” adds Katsande.

Chiefs still have a chance of finishing second or third and securing a ticket to Caf competitions next season. But they will also need to win their last two games and hope the results of other fixtures turn out in their favour.