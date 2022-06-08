Zungu’s Soweto derby comment upsets Kaizer Chiefs fans

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“I have never been excited by the Soweto derby,” said Bongani Zungu on Tuesday.



ALSO READ: Khune fuels technical team role rumours as he attends coaching course



And with these words, he got some Kaizer Chiefs fans so angry that some took to Twitter to tell the Naturena side to not even think about signing him.

“Hello Kaizer Chiefs, Kaizer Motaung Junior please don’t even bother with Bongani Zungu. ‘I’ve never been excited by the Soweto derby’ is what he said on a radio show. We can’t have such individuals playing for us,” wrote Mathews Ntanzi to Chiefs on Twitter.

Ntanzi was not the only one who came after Zungu following his pronouncements and some were even vulgar towards the former Amiens star.



Zungu is currently a free agent and a lot of clubs are believed to be after his signature.

There are a few teams overseas who are said to be interested and Zungu confirmed on Metro FM on Wednesday that of the local teams, only Sundowns have made contact with his representatives.

“I’m very calm. This is a very, very important part of my football career. I want it to be the last contract of my career, whether abroad or at home,” he said.

“Sundowns are the only team who spoke to my agent and they are still talking… There are others who are trying too.”



Zungu said he was open to listening to other teams including Chiefs.