Ex-AmaZulu coach Johnson offers advice to Chiefs’ Mabiliso

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs full-back Sibusiso Mabiliso has been advised has advised Mabiliso to find a club that will guarantee him enough game time, should Amakhosi decide to release him.



ALSO READ: Zungu’s Soweto derby comment upsets Kaizer Chiefs fans



Mabiliso struggled to get game time at Chiefs last season, having joined Amakhosi at the beginning of the 2021/22. He joined Chiefs as a free agent after deciding against renewing his contract with AmaZulu.



Now his former coach at AmaZulu, Cavin Johnson, has advised the 23-year-old defender to join a club that will guarantee him game time should Chiefs decide to release him.



“I got Mabiliso from the academy at Platinum Stars. I knew him then and he came into play for AmaZulu, and he played 35 games at 19-years-old,” Johson told SABC Sport.

“So, when I left, he was still there [and] they carried on playing him, even under Benni, when I wasn’t there.

“Seeing that he went to Chiefs, I thought maybe it’s good for him. He went to Chiefs and struggled to get game time – from a 35-game player to only a few minutes.

“But my own advice to Mabiliso, he is still very young, what I say is, if Chiefs need to release him then so be it, but go to a team that’s going to play you because you can still show your quality. And Chiefs will take you back again.”



But with Chiefs having already parted ways with the players that they considered surplus to requirements at Naturena, it looks as though Mabiliso is in new coach Arthur Zwane’s plans.



At 23, Mabiliso still has age on his side and could well go on and be a regular player at Amakhosi.