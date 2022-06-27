Goalie love – how charismatic Sundowns goalkeepers keep the goals out

Ntokozo Gumede

From all departments at Mamelodi Sundowns, the goalkeeping group is said to be the most vibrant and its energy usually rubs off on the rest of the team. When Aubrey Modiba arrived at Sundowns in October 2020, he was taken by surprise to see a goalkeeping department that comprises players who behave like brothers more than teammates or competitors.

“I like their friendship. Their togetherness and the way they support each other is amazing. No one sulks in that department, that’s just the bond that they have. Moreover, they clown a lot, which lifts the spirit of the team and they love each other. They are always together and I always ask Denis, ‘why are you always following Kennedy’ and vice versa. They are always like that,” says Modiba.



Onyango explains the goalkeeping brotherhood at Sundowns:



“We share wisdom and knowledge and learn from each other. We all have different talents and qualities and we learn a lot of things from each other and that makes us close. For us it is not about competition but it is about family and helping to develop each other,” Onyango told Phakaaathi.



The Downs skipper is the most decorated player in the country, with nine league titles under his belt. Next season he is going for the 10th, while the younger Modiba will be looking to add to his two gold medals.



“He still has a long way to go but he is at the right club, he will win more trophies, he just needs to stay focused and. It won’t come just because I am doing well, it will come when the whole team is doing well, that is the only way to achieve that which will be a sixth in a row and a 10th title for me. We know that it is going to be very difficult because everyone is strengthening their squads and we know that they will come hunting for us and we are ready for the fight,” said Onyango.



On the league being dubbed a farmers’ league because of Sundowns dominance as they claimed a fifth straight DStv Premiership crown on the spin last season, Onyango says it is not his team’s responsibility that the competition are not doing enough to challenge them for top honours.



“We have seen other countries where a team wins more than five titles in a row and it is because they invest and strengthen the team. Our coaches said they will have to strengthen the team as well for next season and we will be ready for the fight. It is up to the other teams if they are ready for the fight to push us all the way. Let the games begin and let’s see who is going to finish at the top of the log,” said the Ugandan.