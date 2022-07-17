Chiefs trialist bids farewell to former club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Wayde Lekay has bid farewell to his former club TS Galaxy, with the striker having been reported to be on trial with Kaizer Chiefs.



The 25-years old Cape Town born player spent two years with the Rockets in the DStv Premiership. The striker is believed to have been with Chiefs in camp as he looks to secure a contract with the Glamour Boys, who are said to be in search of a striker.

Lekay took to social media to say his goodbyes to the club he joined in 2020 from Steenberg United.

“A big thanks to the @tsgalaxyfc Staff, players and everyone at the club, You’ve made it a home. A special thanks to President @timsukazi for giving me the opportunity and for that I will be forever grateful. Where ever the Lord places me, I promise to fly your flag high,” wrote the striker on his Twitter account.

With Lekay having bid farewell to Galaxy, his assessment at Chiefs is yet to revealed whether it went well or not, with Chiefs yet to make an official statement or the striker confirming if he was successful with his trials.

Amakhosi have been linked with a number of strikers who were said to be on their way to join the club.



One of the players linked with the Naturena based outfit was Bafana Bafana striker Victor Letsoalo, who has since joined Sekhukhune United after parting ways with Royal AM.

Another player who has been heavily linked with the Soweto giants is Pule Mmodi of Golden Arrows. However, the 25-years old attacking midfielder is currently in pre-season with Arrows.

It remains to be seen whether Lekay was successful or not at Amakhosi, and if not, the striker will now have to go out in search for a new home.