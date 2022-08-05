All eyes on Zwane as Chiefs begin DStv Premiership campaign

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Usually when a season starts, all eyes are on the club’s new signings to see what they bring, but at Kaizer Chiefs the attention will be split.

Some eyes will be on new coach Arthur Zwane who was elevated to the head coach position in June, two months before the new season started, while others will be on the new players.

“To be quite honest, I am enjoying myself,” said Zwane on Thursday at the club’s media day ahead of their first game on Saturday.

“I have been enjoying myself when I was under pressure with the reserve team. Actually, there is no rest when you are working for Kaizer Chiefs, especially when all eyes are on you.

“But I have embraced that, it is a part of me. It is a part of my job. Win or lose, I will take the criticism positively and I will understand that it is part of the game,” added the Chiefs mentor.

One of the things the myriads of Amakhosi supporters will be looking forward to seeing how Zwane selects his team and the formations he uses.

Chiefs begin their DStv Premiership campaign on Saturday away at Royal AM who gave them a hard time last season – beating them at home and away.

“Going to the game, it has not been easy in terms of selecting the team that will travel (to Durban) and do the job for us.

“Everyone pulled their weight and worked very hard trying to make sure that they make the squad that will travel to Durban and play against Royal AM.

“I have a good headache because I will be selecting from players who are willing and have shown their eagerness to go out there and do their best.”

Two players are, however, out of contention for the first game. Phathutshedzo Nange is serving a suspension carried over from last season. Sifiso Hlanti will also miss the game as he is still working on getting his fitness back after a lengthy injury layoff.

Zwane said he had had a good preseason and was satisfied with the work they managed to get a lot of work done.

“I must say we had a very good preseason. It was not easy because we had new players who we wanted to settle in quickly. But they have responded positively and shown good signs. I think we are on the right track.”