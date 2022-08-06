Royal AM switch Chiefs’ lights off

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM used Eskom tactics by scoring an early goal to switch Kaizer Chiefs off in their opening DStv Premiership game at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Nga strikes on debut as Pirates beat Swallows

The early goal became the winning goal for Royal AM, and put new Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane under pressure following a losing start to his reign as permanent Amakhosi head coach.

Chiefs got off to the worst start they could have imagined when they conceded in the second minute of the match.

This was after their defence were caught napping and Ricardo Nascimento capitalised and struck the ball into the net as they failed to clear their lines from a corner kick.

After this, Chiefs appeared to lose their shape and the game was played at a fast pace, with Royal AM pushing them back.

Chiefs responded by trying to fight back but they just could not string decent passes together and create enough chances.

They did get some opportunities and the best one fell for their new striker Ashely Du Preez but he hurried his shot and messed up the chance.

Royal AM also had their chances to increase their lead but, also because they were too quick in attack, they fluffed them.

The second half was a bit clamer with both sides looking to keep the ball and build up their attacks properly.

Chiefs then tried to change styles and use long balls to bypass the Royal AM defence but that also didn’t work.

Nascimento thought he had got his brace in the 70th minute when he was allowed space to take a shot inside the Chiefs box. But Bruce Bvuma earned his keep with a brilliant save to deny him.

Towards the end you could see that both sets of players were getting tired and the pace was slower. And while the substitutes tried to add some energy, it just didn’t work.