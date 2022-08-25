Sundowns part ways with Safranko, Erasmus to follow

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns have parted ways with Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko.



The 27-year-old joined Sundowns at the start of the season, but the striker did not live up to expectations and he fell way below the pecking order, with the likes of Peter Shalulile leading the front line for Masandawana.

Safranko made 16 league appearances for Sundowns last season and netted five goals. He also scored four goals in seven domestic cup competitions while also featuring four times for the Brazilians in the Caf Champions League.

The 27 year-old lanky striker joined Sundowns last season from Romanian Liga 1 side Sepsi OSK and made a total of 29 appearances and scored 9 goals for Masandwana. pic.twitter.com/6QgX9GWkiT— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 25, 2022

Safranko is likely to be followed by Kermit Erasmus, as the club is expected to make an announcement on his future.



Masandawana have secured the services of Abubaker Nassir and Marcelo Allende, both who have already got off the mark in terms of goals for the Brazilians.

Meanwhile, attacker Erwin Saavedra, who was also signed at the start of last season, appears to be in the plans of the coaches as he took part in a friendly match on Wednesday afternoon.



He played for about 45 minutes and he will soon be integrated into the first team.