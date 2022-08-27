City and AmaZulu square off in grudge MTN8 opener

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Eric Tinkler still believes his Cape Town City side could have beaten Brandon Truter’s AmaZulu in their DStv Premiership match a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Pirates fans to donate money to struggling Meyiwa’s mother

He feels his team let themselves down in the game in Durban but now they have a chance to make amends as they square off again on Saturday afternoon.

City and AmaZulu meet at Athlone Stadium at 3pm as the PSL’s first cup competition kicks off.

“Normally the league starts with the MTN8 but now we have already had five games, and now we face AmaZulu,” says Tinkler.

“We know what to expect from them. We lost to them (in a league game) but our performance on the day was not bad.”

City will go into the match full of confidence after a good 2-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a league game on Tuesday.

“It is not going to be an easy game, but now the win against Chiefs came at the right time. The confidence and morale will be much higher and we would love to see ourselves moving on in the competition.

“We were one kick away from winning it last year and we would obviously like to see ourselves taking it one step further this time,” added Tinkler.

City lost the final to Mamelodi Sundowns last season. Truter’s Usuthu meanwhile go to City on the back of a league loss to neighbours Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

“It is a difficult one to go into especially on the back of our recent result,” said Truter. “We had 48 hours to get ready, they had an extra day’s rest.

“It’s a different game because it is a cup game, it is once off. Going to Cape Town City in Cape Town is never easy. They have their full personnel back and we saw what they can do.

“For us we have to refocus quickly. We cannot still be licking our wounds, and we have to get our mentality right.

“We have to go to them with some arrogance, and believe that we can get the result,” added the AmaZulu mentor.