Absence of Kaizer Chiefs trio explained

'When the new players come back to join us, it will be better,' said the Chiefs assistant coach.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef has explained why striker Flavio Silva, left back Nkanyiso Shinga and midfielder Ethasn Chislett did not feature at all in Sunday’s 2-0 Betway Premiership win at Stellenbosch FC.

ALSO READ: Chiefs target Velebayi declared free agent

The trio are still awaiting their work permits, and so cannot play in any official Chiefs match, though they were allowed to feature in pre-season.

Chiefs’ Youssef – ‘We are waiting for them’

“When the new players come back to join us, it will be better,” Youssef said after Amakhosi’s win at Athlone Stadium.

“They will give us more solutions. We are waiting for them (the work permits) and we continue to work.”

Chiefs’ next game is at home to Polokwane City tomorrow at FNB Stadium and at the moment it is unclear if their work permits will have come through by then.

“If they are available to play, we are lucky. If they are not available, it is our job to prepare for the next game,” added Youssef.

The Chiefs assistant coach was in charge on Sunday in the absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, who had to go back home to Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious car accident.

This was the third game that Ben Youssef has been in charge of Chiefs. He also took over when Nabi was suspended for two matches last season. And Amakhosi won both, beating Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership and Free Agents in the Nedbank Cup.

On Sunday, Chiefs rode their luck at times, the woodwork twice saving them after they had gone in front through Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s free kick.

Sivive Nkwale was shown a straight red card in his first start for Stellenbosch, after he brought down Mduduzi Shabalala, a foul that also led to Ngcobo’s goal.

Stellies, however, rallied and free kicks from Devin Titus and Sanele Barns both cannoned back off the post.

Stellies denied by the woodwork

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘We suffered a bit’

Chiefs regained their composure after the break, and should have doubled their lead long before Glody Lilepo’s stoppage time penalty put a seal on the win.

Polokwane City opened up their season with a goalless draw at home to Magesi, which followed on from a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinals.