Chiefs target Velebayi declared free agent

Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season.

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed an open route to sign former Cape Town Spurs midfielder Asanele Velebayi after he was declared a free agent by a Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber.

Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season. With their whole squad now effectively demoted to amateur status, Chiefs moved swiftly to sign Velebayi and Luke Baartman, believing they could get them for free.

Spurs try to stop Chiefs

Spurs, however, took the matter to a PSL DC arguing that they were entitled to a transfer fee for Velebayi, Baartman and Liam Bern, who was signed by AmaZulu.

SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe, however, reported on Monday that the PSL DC have now declared Velebayi a free agent.

PSL dispute resolution chamber has finally delivered a ruling on Asanele Velebayi – declaring him a FREE AGENT.



Chiefs have pursued Velebayi for some time. Ahead of last season, Spurs reportedly put a R12 million price-tag on Velebayi and Chiefs did not end up signing the talented midfielder.

Baartman and Bern?

Now, however, he looks free to join them, and while it is unclear right now whether the same applies to Baartman and Bern, it is also unclear how a PSL DC would come to as different conclusion.

Chiefs opened up their 2025/26 campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 Betway Premiership win away to Stellenbosch FC.