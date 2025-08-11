Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Chiefs target Velebayi declared free agent

Picture of Jonty Mark

Compiled by Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

11 August 2025

10:32 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season.

Asenele Velebayi - Cape Town Spurs

Asenele Velebayi is set to sign for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed an open route to sign former Cape Town Spurs midfielder Asanele Velebayi after he was declared a free agent by a Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Ben Youssef – ‘We suffered a bit’

Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season. With their whole squad now effectively demoted to amateur status, Chiefs moved swiftly to sign Velebayi and Luke Baartman, believing they could get them for free.

Spurs try to stop Chiefs

Spurs, however, took the matter to a PSL DC arguing that they were entitled to a transfer fee for Velebayi, Baartman and Liam Bern, who was signed by AmaZulu.

SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe, however, reported on Monday that the PSL DC have now declared Velebayi a free agent.

Chiefs have pursued Velebayi for some time. Ahead of last season, Spurs reportedly put a R12 million price-tag on Velebayi and Chiefs did not end up signing the talented midfielder.

Baartman and Bern?

Now, however, he looks free to join them, and while it is unclear right now whether the same applies to Baartman and Bern, it is also unclear how a PSL DC would come to as different conclusion.

ALSO READ: Chiefs edge out ten-man Stellies

Chiefs opened up their 2025/26 campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 Betway Premiership win away to Stellenbosch FC.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Cape Town Spurs F.C. (AFC Ajax) Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Mr President, delay National Dialogue
News SA’s GBV terror: Many didn’t celebrate Women’s Day, but survived it
South Africa Maya announces ‘necessary and urgent’ sexual harassment policy for judiciary
News Mbalula launches urgent court bid against Anele Mda over Bozwana murder posts
News Masemola in firing line over multimillion-rand buildings acquisition [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp