Riveiro insists Pirates are still in race for league title

Jose Riveiro during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium, in Soweto on Saturday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says it’s still possible for the Buccaneers to close the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates currently trail Sundowns by 12 points on the log table, but the Buccaneers have three games in hand over the Brazilians.



Speaking after his side’s come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday, Riveiro revealed that he doesn’t pay much attention to the league standings.

“We have three games in hand and need to make the most of them. Otherwise, they won’t mean anything,” said Riveiro.

“There’s still a chance to close that gap, and we have to work hard to make it happen, but it’s still possible. I don’t focus on the table. I promise you.

“I used to have a look at the table in the last four or five games, maybe to see some others. I’m not the type to obsess over the numbers. There’s nothing to gain from that.

“It is what it is. It’s the current state of the league and the competitions. All we can do is give our best in each upcoming game,” added Riveiro.

Pirates next face Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership clash at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Riveiro, however, will not be on the bench for this clash as he is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season during the victory against City.

This will be the first time since his arrival in South Africa in 2022 that Riveiro will be watching his team from the stands and it remains to be seen how Pirates will fare in his absence from the bench.

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi is also doubtful for the clash against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa after picking up an injury in the second half of the match against City.



Riveiro, however, believes he has adequate cover in case Maswanganyi doesn’t cut it. One of them is Goodman Mosele who came off the bench to score the winner against City on Saturday.

“We’re losing some of our players because of injuries, but we have a big squad. We have about 37 players. We also have some players coming back from injuries like Goodman, and (Bandile) Shandu. It’s been a while for him. It’s nice for all of us to see them on the field,” commented Riveiro.