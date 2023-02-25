Al Ahly’s unwavering strength is a test for ruthless Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

Al Ahly goalkeeper and captain, Mohamed El Shenawy might have been prone to a lot of mistakes lately, but that does not give Rulani Mokwena the impression that he can use that as to Mamelodi Sundowns’ advantage tonight when Downs face the Red Devils tonight.

Sundowns and Al Ahly will renew their rivalry at 9pm, with the game set to be staged at a sold out Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, albeit that only 10 000 tickets went on sale.

“Al Ahly have not changed much from last season, they are very strong. We have to work very hard if we want to win the match against them,” says Mokwena, who looks to lead Downs to their third straight win in Group B.

“A lot has been said about El Shenawy’s performance and his mistakes but he still has good experience. He gives good leadership and he can assist with the build-up and takes a lot of control in his area. He is very important for a big team.

” I can see the change from when Pitso Mosimane was the coach because they played with a narrow front three but now they play wide with full backs also coming in to establish the play,” said the Sundowns mentor.

Egyptian media, in an interaction with Mokwena ahead of the game, took a keen interest in Sundowns players, particularly Gaston Sirino, who the Red Devils wanted to sign a couple of times. However, Mokwena brushed off the interest on why Sirino has not been a prominent feature of late, saying it is down to his injury woes.

In praise of Mailula

Instead, Mokwena chose to laud Cassius Mailula, who has been the livewire in Sundowns’ attack in recent games.

“We have a lot of good players, Cassius is privileged to be in such a squad so that he can learn African football. He came through from our academy and Sundowns are very proud because he reflects the investment and the hard work that is done by the club and head coaches in the development space,” he said.

“We are very proud to have him and other players like Teboho Mokoena who is with us in his first full season. He has grown in leaps and bounds. Most of the players like Khuliso Mudau, Neo Maema are coming into the club with high expectations and they are expected to help the club.”