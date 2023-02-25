Grobler reflects on his career after reaching 100-goal milestone

Ntokozo Gumede

“It’s an emotional time for me in my career.” Those were the first words that came out of Bradley Grobler’s mouth after achieving the milestone of 100 goals across all his Premier Soccer League appearances.

The SuperSport United striker banged in a goal on Friday night to help Matsatsantsa A Pitori beat Maritzburg United 2-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

For a moment, however, it appeared as Grobler would have to wait a while longer to get his centenary goal as he stepped up to take a penalty that was saved by Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. Fortunately, the rebound went straight to him and he made sure the second time around.

ALSO READ: Mokoena says winning the league has always been his dream

“This is something I have dreamt about from a young age, I’ve always wanted to score goals and I never thought I would do it in the highest level in South African football, in a league that is not easy to score in. To be put among some of those names that I grew up watching is an honour and a privilege,” said Grobler.

“When you see the scorers’ list in a game and then you see the P next to the name… I don’t like that P for penalties. It was just one of those things, I hit it well and the goalkeeper made a good save, but the football gods were with me and the ball came back to me. When I saw it coming back to me I knew that it had to go in,” he added.

The will to score more

Grobler is in his 11th season with Matsatsantsa A Pitori and he has gone on to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. However, he feels tally could have been a lot more if it weren’t for injuries throughout his career. Grobler also believes that he can increase his tally as he hopes to beat the record of 123 goals set by Siyabonga Nomvethe.

“I still want to keep playing for as long as I can and I feel really good at the moment. It is something I would really want to go for. Thinking of all the seasons that I have missed, I had five different operations. It could have been more and I feel I still have a lot more to offer,” Grobler said.

“The older you get does not mean you get older in years immediately, but you get older over months and for me, I have played 20 league games out of 21, missing the one through Covid. In my younger days I could not get through 20 games in a season and I have done it already,” Grobler added.