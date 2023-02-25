Mokoena says winning the league has always been his dream

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns, midfielder Teboho Mokoena says he has improved a lot and reveals that winning the DStv Premiership title with the club was his biggest achievement and dream for him.

ALSO READ: Mabena praises Chickelday’s impact at Pirates ahead of Soweto derby

The 26-years old Mokoena joined Sundowns in January 2022, making a switch from neighbours SuperSport United.

Mokoena has slotted in very nicely in the Brazilians set-up and the Bethlehem-born player is one of the key members of the star studded Mamelodi Sundowns. The hard-working midfielder has played 25 games for Bafana Ba Style this season, making three appearances in the MTN8 Cup, 19 in the league and three in the Caf Champions League.

He could well play again on Saturday night, as Sundowns play Al Ahly in the Champions League in Cairo.

Getting this much game time at Downs doesn’t come easily, but with Mokoena, his work ethic has helped him to stamp his place in the starting line-up.

“Winning the league with Mamelodi Sundowns last season (was my biggest achievement). It has always been my dream to put that gold medal around my neck,” said Mokoena.

“I’m now more technically aware. I read the game better and I get myself involved with the game at the right time and in the right areas.”

“As a center midfielder, one needs to be aggressive and able to pull strings, both in offensive play and defensive strategies. Above all, your work ethic must be unmatched.”

The midfielder has made a name for himself in the football fraternity in the country and he now has an endorsement deal with international brand Puma, wearing the same boots as the likes of Neymar Jr, Julia Grosso, Dzsenifer Marozsan, James Maddison, including Themba Zwane and Keagan Buchanan in the country.

Giving Hope

He says all his achievements and what drives him the most to be successful is to give hope to aspiring footballers, especially those in his hometown.

ALSO READ: Motaung Junior accused of putting friends first before Chiefs

“I learned to stay motivated in good times and hard times. So, they should be patient and strive for excellence. Never give up on their dreams no matter how impossible they seem,” he added.

“I want to give hope and faith to the young ones coming up from my hometown of Bethlehem, as well as the rest of the Free State province. The world is full of opportunities, so they need to define their path and pursue their goals.”