All but one of Chiefs’ new signing start in Yanga friendly

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is clear that a new era is upon Kaizer Chiefs under coach Molefi Ntseki whose impact at the Soweto side is awaited with keen interest.

Ntseki was announced as Chiefs coach amid protest from some among the Amakhosi faithful in June. They had expected the more experienced Nassredine Nabi to be appointed.

Amakhosi fans will see Ntseki for the first time when he guides his team against Tanzanian giants Young Africans in a pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon.

The game at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar Es Salam will be broadcast live on SS5 at 6pm. And Ntseki has set to stamp his hand on the team, starting with six of the new players.

Chiefs signed seven players as they are looking to reignite the team as they look to end an embarrassing eight year trophy drought.

Speaking in a media conference ahead if the game, Ntseki said the trip will work to make his team want to puch for international football by winning the league and getting to the Caf Champions League.

“We’re happy to be in Tanzania. As a club, we have been here before (playing Simba SC in the Champions League). So it’s a home away from home.

“The preparations are going very well. We are happy with the preparations, and we are happy to be here,” Ntseki said in a media conference.

“It’s a very good step that we’re taking to play outside the country so that we can have a feel of how it’s like if we are to win the league and play Champions League next season,” he added.

Chiefs looking for international experience

“We’re looking forward to having a strong team that will compete in the league, and if things go well, we’ll see ourselves competing in the Champions League.”

And it has emerged that Ranga Chivaviro will not be part of the team for the two friendly games in Tanzania and Botswana because he picked up an injury at training.

But had he been available, it looks like Ntseki would have given him a start as well. Pule Mmodi, Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Dithlokwe and Tebogo Potsane are all starting against Yanga.

Itumeleng Khune also makes a comeback and captains the side. Yusuf Maart, Edmilson Dove, Zitha Kwinika and Christian Saile are the only survivors in the starting team from last season.

The full line-up:(4-2-3-1) Khune – Kwinika, Dove, Ditlhokwe, Msimango – Maart, Castillo – Mmodi, Potsane, Mdantsane – Saile.