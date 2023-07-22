Pirates striker Dzvukamanja joins SuperSport United

By Katlego Modiba

SuperSport United have finally announced the arrival of Terrence Dzvukamanja from Orlando Pirates.



The Buccaneers confirmed in a statement recently that they acceded to the forward’s wish to join their DStv Premiership rivals.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori revealed via their social media pages on Friday that the Zimbabwean International has signed to the club for an undisclosed transfer fee.

“As a player, I want to achieve a lot at the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies as well,” Dzvukamanja said to United’s media team.

Gavin Hunt is pleased with the 29-year-old’s capture having coached him at Bidvest Wits before the club’s PSL status was sold.

“I know him very well as I have signed him before. He is a versatile top player and can play in multiple positions, which is what we need,” said Hunt.

“We are happy to have him, he is a good goal scorer and can also play in areas that you need a player.”



Dzvukamanja’s departure has divided opinions among Bucs faithful after he scored the winning goal for Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United last season.

The Soweto giants revealed in a statement they were ‘surprised’ by the approach from the Tshwane-based outfit for the striker’s signature.



This comes after he asked be released from the club to return to his home country in order to be closer to family.