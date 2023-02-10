Amajimbos gear up for Under-17 Afcon in Algeria

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Duncan Crowie is pleased with Amajimbos’ preparations for the upcoming Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Algeria in April.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Karelse sets eyes on DDC top goal-scorer award

Crowie invited 29 players for a selection camp for Amajimbos at the South African Football Association (Safa) Training Centre in Fun Valley in Johannesburg.



The Amajimbos coach was content with what he saw from the players that attended the camp during the training sessions and he says he brought in nine new players that will be joining in for the next camp.

“We just completed a very successful selection camp for the South African Under-17 team that is going to the 2023 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria. I must say we picked up nine new players that we will include in our next training camp. I think it makes a huge positive difference,” Crowie told Safa.net.

The Amajimbos mentor says he is now looking forward to the next camp after identifying new players that might make the team, adding that it will be important to make sure that they adjust to the system of the team before going to the competition.

“This is what the selection camp was all about. We are looking forward to the next camp where we can get the players to gel and play as far as our philosophy and tactics are concerned when we go to the 2023 Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations. So yes, it was successful and we are looking forward to the next camp.”



ALSO READ: Sundowns Ladies enjoy perfect start to Super League

Amajimbos have been drawn in Group B alongside Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia at the Afcon, which is scheduled to be played from 29 April until 19 May.