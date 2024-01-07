Barr returns to Europe after signing with Northern Ireland club

The new year has started on a positive note for former Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United goalkeeper Jethren Barr, who has signed with Drogheda United in Ireland Premier Division.

Barr has been without a team since last year in July when he left Portadown FC in Northern Ireland where he spent two years with the club.

The goalkeeper, who returned home to South Africa, but never got to sign with any team, is happy to have found a new club and is ready to play for his new side.

“I’ve been playing in Northern Ireland, but I know how tough the league is here. Drogheda came in for me, and I’m excited to get going,” Barr told the club’s website.

“I made my debut in the South African league when I was seventeen. The league in South Africa is different compared to here. Playing with Portadown, I think I’ve adjusted to the differences in the climate and weather as well. I’ve been patient, waiting until January to get a move and I’m buzzing to be here at Drogheda now.”

Barr, who has represented all the South African junior national teams, only debuted for Bafana Bafana last year during the Cosafa Cup.

He says he was grateful for his chance with Bafana and is now looking to compete for the number one spot at Drogheda.

“I played my first senior international games for South Africa last year which was a dream come true for me. I was grateful the people back home took notice of how I was playing in Northern Ireland and gave me a chance. I think I did well, we didn’t lose any of the three games, so hopefully, there are eyes back on me and I can kick on now,” he added.

“I want to play as many games as possible. Andrew (Wogan) has done really well, we’ve seen it from up North, he’s put in some great performances. Being the older goalkeeper in the team, I can always guide him and offer advice but I also want to push him for his spot, because I am here to compete for my place in the team.”