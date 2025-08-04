Appollis chuffed with dream start to Pirates career

'It was a very positive result and I am happy for today,' said the Bafana forward.

Oswin Appollis was understandably delighted after the perfect start to his Orlando Pirates career in the 2-0 MTN8 quarterfinal win over Polokwane City on Saturday.

Appollis scored the opening goal at Orlando Stadium in the 13th minute against the side Pirates signed him from ahead of the new season. The 23 year-old then and then won a penalty that Patrick Maswanganyi netted in the 35th minute to set up a semifinal showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates’ Appolis – ‘Credit to the whole team’

“It was a very positive result and I am happy for today,” said the Bafana forward, who was given the Man-of-the-Match award.

“But most importantly I have to give credit to the whole team. Everyone worked hard and all the stuff we did in pre-season came together.”

A sell-out crowd packed into Orlando Stadium to cheer Abdelsam Ouaddou’s Buccaneers team on.

“It was amazing to see a packed stadium,” and I am very happy to be at Pirates,” added Appollis.

“We must continue to work in training and to do our best.”

Orlando Pirates will have the week to prepare for their DStv Premiership opener on Saturday at home to Sekhukhune United.

Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune also reached the MTN8 semifinals, with a 3-2 win over TS Galaxy on Saturday.

It was a fantastic start to his Sekhukhune career for Bradley Grobler, who joined after his former club SuperSport United sold their status to Siwelele FC.

The 37 year-old showed that age is just a number as he bagged a brace at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, as Sekhukhune came back from 2-0 down to seal a brilliant win. They will now face Stellenbosch FC in the semifinals.

‘Exciting new chapter’

Mpho Mvelase and Victor Letsoalo put Galaxy 2-0 up. But Grobler headed home from a corner just before half time. And and then he levelled after the break, stabbing home a Linda Mntambo cross at the near post.



A bad slip at the back from Galaxy then allowed Vusumzi Mncube to steal in and grab a well-taken winner.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better start to an exciting new chapter,” tweeted Grobler after the match.