Orbit break silence on Makhoye’s Saleng comments

Orbit College have issued an apology to fans and the football community at large following the comments made by head coach Pogiso Makhoye regarding Monnapule Saleng.



This comes after Makhoye slammed Saleng during an interview on Metro FM, saying some of the club’s youngsters are performing better than the “big name” player.



“So far, I think he’s not given us what we expected from him as a big player. A player that comes in as a big name, so those are the things that you need to sit down and check as a team. To say, ‘is it really affecting the team, are we playing better when he’s in the team or when he’s not in the team’,” said Makhoye during the Sports Night Amplified show with Andile Ncube.



Orbit have since issued an apology for the “unintended distress caused by these comments.”



“We at Orbit College FC wish to address recent comments made by our coach regarding the performance of our player, Monnapule Saleng. We recognize that these remarks, shared last week on social media, have caused concern and disappointment among our fans, stakeholders, and the wider football community,” read the club statement.

“We sincerely apologize for the unintended distress caused by these comments. Our intention is always to foster a positive and supportive environment for all our players, who work tirelessly to represent our club with pride and dedication. Monnapule Saleng is a valued member of our team, and we deeply regret any impression that his contributions have been undervalued or unfairly criticized.

“As a club, we are committed to supporting our players’ growth and well-being, both on and off the field. We acknowledge that public statements must be made with care to avoid misinterpretation or harm. Moving forward, we will take steps to ensure more thoughtful communication and continue to focus on unity, respect, and constructive dialogue within our team.

“We are in discussions with all involved parties, including Monnapule, to address this matter internally and ensure that our shared goals remain at the forefront. We ask for your understanding and continued support as we work to strengthen our team and uphold the values that define Orbit College FC.



“Thank you for standing by us, and we look forward to demonstrating our commitment through our actions on and off the pitch. Sincerely, Orbit College FC Management.”



Saleng is currently on loan at Orbit from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season.