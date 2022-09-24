Bafana Bafana annihilate hapless Sierra Leone

Phakaaathi Reporter

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos asked for a confidence-boosting performance and his charges responded superbly as they comfortably beat Sierra Leone 4-0 in a friendly international played at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



It was a clinical display by Bafana Bafana on Heritage Day and the South African senior national team never looked back after Themba Zwane put the home team in the lead in the 33rd minute.



Bafana Bafana continued to tighten the screws on the visitors and it was hardly a surprise when Mihlali Mayambela increased the lead in the 49th minute, scoring on debut.



Zwane returned to haunt the visitors when he scored the third goal of the match and his second of the afternoon in the 63rd minute.



Aubrey Modiba scored the fourth and final goal of the match when he found the back of the net in the 72nd minute.