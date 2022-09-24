No excuses not to win against Bafana, says Leone Stars coach

Khaya Ndubane

Sierra Leone coach John Keister says his team will be looking for a win against South Africa despite the challenges they had while preparing for the match.



ALSO READ: Bafana coach Broos annoyed by ‘unfair’ criticism



The Leone Stars had their full compliment of players for the very first time when they conducted their final practice session at FNB stadium on Friday, but Keister says they’ll be no excuses not to go for victory against Bafana Bafana.



“I don’t want to make excuses. Yes, some team members only arrived this morning [on Friday] via Ghana, but we know what we need to do and we also want to win,” said Keister.



Keister also admitted that Bafana are a close book to him having not watched them play.



“I’m not watching the team nor the changes but merely recognizing that what coach Hugo Broos is doing with the national team, we are also doing. We are trying to give the younger players a chance, and see how they perform and it is not really so much about the now, but about the future.”

Leone Stars captain Steven Caulker said Saturday’s clash against South Africa is about blooding the players that will take the team forward.

“The coach brought me in and we are clear about what we need to do and build, and I am happy to be a part of that. We are rebuilding,” he said.



The game is set to take place at the FNB Stadium at 3pm.