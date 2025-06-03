Bafana coach promises equal opportunity in international friendlies

'It is a great opportunity for the new and young players with us,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos says he will give the same opportunity to every player in his Bafana squad for the two friendly internationals against Tanzania and Mozambique.

Bafana will play Tanzania on Friday at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane and Mozambique on Tuesday at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘We will give every player the same playing time’

The absence of Mamelodi Sundowns players from this Bafana squad has given plenty of opportunity for a host of other players to show what they can do in the next week or so.

“It is a great opportunity for the new and young players with us,” said Broos.

“There is no pressure, these are friendly games and the results are not that important. We will give every player the same playing time. That is a bit difficult for goalkeepers, but even there we will try.

“We can have a good camp and make a good evaluation after the Fifa week on … our players.

“The performance is the most important. We would like to win the two games and will do everything to win. But more important is the performance of the players. Certainly with the new players, there is no pressure. They must just play and we will see what to do in the future.”

Bafana’s contingent of 23 players was set to be completed yesterday with midfielder Luke Le Roux and left back Samuel Kabini arriving from Scandinavia.

“But it is not a problem, they will play next Tuesday (against Mozambique). We will give them rest and adaptation time. Travelling from northern Europe to South Africa is a long distance, and they will need a bit of recuperation,” added Broos.

Broos, meanwhile, seemed fairly content with the quality of opposition Bafana will face over the next week or so.

“Our opponents are not the strongest but they are certainly not the weakest in Africa,” said Broos.

“Both were in the last AFCON. Mozambique are in a good place to go to the World Cup next year. That means they are good opponents. It is a good opportunity for everyone to prove themselves and show their qualities.”

Tanzania poser

Tanzania coach Hemed Seleiman, unlike Bafana, has named the same squad for both the friendly against Bafana and the Cosafa Cup.

The East African country accepted a late invite to the Cosafa Cup to replace Morocco. It remains to be seen if Tanzania fields a stronger team against Bafana or Madagascar in their Cosafa Cup opener.

Either way there are likely to be two very different sides with the Madagascar game coming just a day after the Bafana friendly.