Bafana v Namibia – player ratings

Themba Zwane was the best of the lot, but there were a lot of fine performances from Bafana against Namibia.

Bafana Bafana’s convincing 4-0 victory over Namibia in their second group game at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) has raised hopes that the team can qualify for the last 16 of the competition.

ALSO READ: Morocco held by DR Congo, forced to wait to seal Afcon last-16 spot

Bafana had to pull up their socks to get a positive result in their pursuit of the knockout stages, and they did exactly that.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos made two changes from the opening Group E loss to Mali, bringing in Grant Kekana for Siyanda Xulu at centre back, while opting to start with Thapelo Morena on the wing instead of Thapelo Maseko.

The changes paid dividends for Broos, as both Kekana and Morena put in very good shifts.

Below, Phakaaathi rates the performances of all the players in the win over the Brave Warriors.

READ MORE: Three things we learned from Bafana’s win over Namibia

Ronwen Williams 6/10

The Bafana skipper didn’t have much to do in the game, with the Namibians only getting one shot on target from four attempts. Still, Williams did well with the crosses that came into his penalty area.

Khuliso Mudau 7

The right back was on top of his game, going up and down the wing and managing to block any threat down his flank.

Mothobi Mvala 7.5

The Sundowns defender had the Namibian attackers in his pocket, especially their dangerman Peter Shalulile, who is his teammate at Sundowns.

Grant kekana 7.5

A great display at the back for the team from Kekana, who managed to combine well with Mvala to stop Namibia’s attackers. He even contributed to Themba Zwane’s first goal, with a fine ball to release Morena.

Aubrey Modiba 7

He was not as effective as he was in the first game, but he still put in a great performance at left back.

Teboho Mokoena 7.5

Mokoena bossed the midfield and linked well with the rest of his teammates on the field. He also provided a sublime assist for Thapelo Maseko to score Bafana’s fourth goal.

Sphephelo Sithole 7

Another excellent performance from ‘Yaya’ in the heart of the midfield. He barely made any mistakes and was a bridge between the defenders and attackers.

Percy Tau 7

He was brave enough to take the penalty that gave Bafana the lead, having missed a spot kick during the Mali game.

Thapelo Morena 8

Morena made a huge impact in the game, winning a penalty and made a fine assist for the second goal, after running down the right flank before spotting Zwane inside the Namibia box.

Themba Zwane 9

The experienced midfielder put in an outstanding performance, scoring two excellent goals. He was named the official Man-of-the-Match.

Evidence Makgopa 6

Makgopa might not had many chances to score, but he had a decent game and claimed an assist for Zwane’s second goal after laying the ball off well for ‘Mshishi’

Substitutes:

Thapelo Maseko (On for Zwane in the 70th minute)

Not enough time to get a rating.

Thabang Monare (On for Sphepelo Sithole in the 70th minute)

Not enough time to get a rating.

Mihlali Mayambela (On for Thapelo Morena in the 80th minute)

Not enough time to get a rating.

Zakhele Lepasa (On for Evidence Makgopa in the 80th minute)

Not enough time to get a rating.

Jayden Adams (On for Teboho Mokoena in the 90th minute)

Not enough time to get a rating.