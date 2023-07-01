Banyana’s Seoposenwe would have preferred stronger opponents

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Just before heading to the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Banyana Banyana will play Botswana in an international friendly, but, striker Jermaine Seoposenwe reckons it would have been better if they faced a stronger opponent.

The South African Football Association (Safa) quickly organised a friendly match with Botswana to give Banyana a send-off, with the game set to be played at Tsakane Stadium on Sunday.

Seoposenwe says they will do their best to win the match.

The Mexic- based player says a win will boost the team’s confidence ahead of the global competition.

“It’s unfortunate that it was a short notice when we were told that we were playing Botswana. The team would have loved to have played a stronger team, but it’s a send-off match,” said the Banyana striker, who recently signed for a new club in Mexico – CF Monterrey Ladies team.

“We will go there and do our best and hopefully get a good result, I believe in the team and what we are capable of. We also need to show the nation that we are ready and we have to gain confidence from this match (against Botswana) going to the World Cup.”

Thorough preparation

Seoposenwe added that the team will prepare thoroughly for the female Zebras, a team they know very well.

“We will prepare well for them, we know they are tough. They sit back and every time we play them they are defensive-minded and they try to catch us on a counter-attack. But if we can move the ball quickly and create a lot of chances, I think we can score a lot of goals and win the match.”

Seoposenwe is one of the Banyana players who has done really well this past campaign. The 29-years old striker played in Mexico for the first time last season, where she was on the books of FC Juarez, scoring a number of goals for the team, including the quickest goal in the history of the Mexican Liga MX Femenil.