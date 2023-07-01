Motlhalo shares secret to Banyana Banyana success

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

If there is one thing that makes Banyana Banyana tick, it has to be the unity that is in the team, says midfielder Linda Motlhalo, who says the bond in the camp is extremely high.

Banyana have been in camp for two weeks now to wrap up their final preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The team is also gearing up for their last match at home against Botswana before heading to the global tournament, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand later this month.

Motlhalo, who has been abroad for many years now, shares some insight on what has been in their camp ahead of their clash with Botswana.

“I think what makes us great is the togetherness that we have as players. You know, as much as we all come from different teams, when we are in the national team one would think that we all come from one team because we are united,” said Motlhalo.

“We know each other very well and that helps in our play, it makes things easier. Even players who have been recently added into the Banyana squad, they also feel at home immediately when they get into camp,” said the midfielder.

“The life in camp has been amazing, the bond we have is amazing as well. We are more than teammates, we are more like a family. We like to do everything together making sure that everyone just feels at home. That makes us a team. Another thing is that we have been working very hard at training to make sure that we are all ready for the World Cup.”

Glasgow glory

Motlhalo, who currently plays her football for Glasgow City in Scotland, won her first silverware with the team this past season. The Randfontein born midfielder won the Scottish Women’s Premier League title with the side last month. She says playing in Scotland has been great for her and she is happy to have been part of the winning team.

“It was great, I don’t want to lie. I felt very honoured to have won my first title in Scotland. We worked very hard as a team and myself individually. So, I just want to continue doing that for Banyana.”

Banyana and the female Zebras will lock horns at the Tsakane Stadium on Sunday, and entry to the match is free as long as you are wearing green and gold.