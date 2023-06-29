Modise eager to fight for place at Sundowns after three loan spells

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following three loan spells since his promotion to the Mamelodi Sundowns senior team, Malebogo Modise is eager to be part of the team this season and fight for his position in the squad.

ALSO READ: Hunt deletes tweet laughing at Kaizer Chiefs over Ntseki appointment

Modise, who has been a member of the Sundowns family since 2016, came into the club to join the development side and he quickly made an impact at the Pretoria team which prompted his promotion to the first team.

That season, Modise joined the seniors team midway through the season and was part of the squad that won the Absa Premiership (now called the DStv Premiership) and the Nedbank Cup.

But, he was loaned out to Maritzburg United the following season, before also spending some time at JDR Stars and All Stars FC.

The 24-year-old left-back, who can also play as a winger, feels that he has done enough to earn his place in the Brazilians squad, but he also acknowledges the competition in the team.

“I did get some time to play in the first team. It was when we were in the bubble when the country and the whole world was hit by Covid-19. I played a couple of games and fortunately we went on to win the league and the Nedbank Cup. It was a precious moment for me and it’s something that I will forever cherish because I grew up at Sundowns,” said the Mahikeng born player.



ALSO READ: Ramoreboli returns to Botswana after failing to get a contract in SA

“I have been loaned out three times already and I think I have done really well everywhere I went. That’s what the technical staff at Sundowns want from their players. They want us to represent the club well and it’s been great for me. I enjoyed my stays everywhere I went and I just think now the time has come for me to play for my parent club. But, it is not easy, the competition is high and the club has been doing well. But I want to be part of that and give my all to show that I appreciate the player they molded me to be.”

Modise, who has played for all the South Africa junior national teams including Bafana Bafana, is awaiting to hear from his parent club about his future on whether he will be loaned out again, or kept at the club for next season.