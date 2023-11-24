Barker wary of AmaZulu strikers ahead of league clash

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says the mood inside their camp is good, but adds that he is wary of AmaZulu FC’s strikers’ form ahead of their DStv Premiership tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Barker, however, says he and the rest of his technical team have prepared the players well for the match against Usuthu.

“The mood is good and we’re coming off quite a decent spell with the team being unbeaten in our last five matches. We’ve now been getting the team organised for what will be a very tough match because AmaZulu have shown that they are a difficult team to play against this season, and a difficult one to score against,” said the Stellies coach.

“Their strikers have also shown good form of late with both (Augustine Chidi Kwem and Junior Dion) having scored hat-tricks, but we are in a good space as well and feeling positive. We are looking forward to the match and a big few weeks of football ahead.”

While there was no club football because of the Fifa break, Barker was busy expanding his knowledge of the game with a Caf A coaching Licence course. The Stellenbosch mentor says it’s vital to keep on improving as a coach.

“It’s nice to be back with the squad, but it was interesting and nice to be part of the course,” Barker said.

“You always want to keep on developing and improving your knowledge as a coach, so that is something that I did gain from. It was also nice to interact with other coaches from around South Africa, and together as coaches see how we can grow that knowledge and improve.”

Stellies will head into this clash with Usuthu in 11th position with 14 points on the league standings, while AmaZulu are in eighth place with 15 points from the same number of matches.