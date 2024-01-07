Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

3 minute read

7 Jan 2024

03:34 pm

Broos looking to lift Afcon trophy with Bafana

"So, if you’re going to ask me if I want to do it again, surely I want to do it again,” said the Bafana coach.

Broos itching for success at Afcon with Bafana having tasted victory with Cameroon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Having felt the joy of lifting the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy before with Cameroon, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants to feel the same feeling again in Ivory Coast.

READ MORE: Bafana coach Broos feeling positive as players arrive for camp

Broos lifted the prestigious Afcon trophy with Cameroon back in 2017, in his first stint as a national team coach in his career having taken charge of the Central-African nation in 2016.

The 71-year-old coach is itching for success with his Bafana team at the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast, with the continental competition starting on 13 January.

“Yes, and for me it is still a special experience. Winning a big tournament and winning it in Africa, it’s a different mentality I had to learn. For me, it was a fantastic experience winning (the Afcon) five or six years ago. So, if you’re going to ask me if I want to do it again, surely I want to do it again,” said the Bafana coach.

“I’m looking forward to the games and the atmosphere. The total atmosphere of the tournament, you see everybody wanting to show how good they are and everyone is motivated and that makes it a very tough tournament. And it’s not only about quality, but you also have to be mentally at the top.”

With the team having reported for camp at Cape Town this past weekend, Broos says a few days off for his players before starting with the preparations for the tournament was good for them and they showed it during training sessions.

“The four days days that the players got off have been a very good thing. Before that break, there were a lot of players who were exhausted and needed four or five days off to spend time with their families and switch off from football. But when you are a professional, after four or five days off you need the ball. That’s what I saw at training, and it’s a good sign,” he added.

ALSO READ: Chiefs duo help All Stars down Stellenbosch in Carling Cup

Broos and his charges will travel back to Johannesburg on Wednesday for a friendly match against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium and head to Abidjan the next day.

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana CAF Hugo Broos

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home
South Africa The strict parole conditions Oscar Pistorius will face once released
Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe