Castillo makes his Chiefs grand entrance, happy with star reception 

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs‘ new acquisition, Venezuelan midfielder Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia has finally arrived at Naturena.

The 29-year-old expressed his excitement about joining the prestigious club, considering it a significant opportunity.

Castillo was unable to attend the unveiling of the six new players on Monday due to being out of the country, he landed in South Africa on Friday.

This prompted Chiefs to inform their fans via social media that the highly anticipated signing had arrived.

Castillo, an attacking midfielder, joins Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Given Msimango, and Ranga Chivaviro as the club’s new recruits for the upcoming season.

Castillo chose the ‘biggest club’ over other offers

In an interview with the Soweto giants, Castillo conveyed his delight at the opportunity, stating, “I am very happy for the opportunity and very excited about coming to such a big club.

“I had opportunities to go to other clubs but when I heard about the interest from such a big club, I had no doubts about coming here.

“And seeing this welcome, I am very happy and believe I have made the right decision,” added the 29-year-old Venezuelan.

While Castillo has previously played outside of Venezuela, his stints were relatively short-lived, leaving fans intrigued about how he will adapt to South African football.

The supporters’ reception towards the midfielder has been mixed, with some optimistic about his potential impact while others remain uncertain about his suitability for the revered Amakhosi badge.

Castillo’s arrival coincides with a period of low supporter confidence in the team, mainly due to the announcement of Molefi Ntseki as the head coach.

Fans had expected a prominent figure to lead the club, with reports suggesting that discussions were held with several renowned mentors boasting impressive credentials.

The appointment of Ntseki has left some supporters skeptical, creating a challenging atmosphere for the new players, including Castillo.

As the upcoming season approaches, all eyes will be on Castillo as he dons the famed black and gold Chiefs jersey.