Vietnam fire ex-Bafana coach Troussier after angry fans turn on him

Frenchman Philippe Troussier’s reign as Vietnam coach is over after barely a year in charge following back-to-back defeats to regional rivals Indonesia in World Cup qualifying. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Vietnam’s hopes of reaching the next qualifying stage were left hanging by a thread after a 3-0 home defeat to Indonesia on Tuesday, five days after losing 1-0 away to the same opponents.

It was Vietnam’s first home defeat to Indonesia in nearly 20 years and angry home fans chanted afterwards for the 69-year-old to be sacked.

Vietnamese football chiefs held talks with the former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana coach in the aftermath and issued a statement saying they had agreed to terminate his contract.

“Mr. Philippe Troussier thanked the support from the players, clubs, football federation as well as the fans,” Vietnam’s football federation said in a statement.

“He also apologised to Vietnamese fans because the team’s work did not meet expectations.”

The vastly experienced Troussier, who has managed two dozen teams or countries, was also Vietnam’s Under-23 coach.



Troussier signed a three-year deal to lead the senior national team in February last year, saying he wanted to take them to the first World Cup in their history.

Vietnam are third in their qualifying group on three points from four matches. Only the top two reach the next stage.

Iraq top the group on 12 points and are already through, with Indonesia on the verge of joining them in second place with seven points.