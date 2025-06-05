Ulsan’s coach eyes Mamelodi Sundowns scalp.

'As a team representing Korea and Asia, we’re under pressure to perform well against clubs from other continents,' he said.

Kim Pan-gon, head coach of Ulsan HD is interviewed during the FIFA Club World Cup access day on March 13, 2025 in Ulsan, South Korea. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ulsan HD head coach Kim Pangon has set his sights on guiding the South Korean team into the knockout stage of this month’s upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States of America.

Kim underlined the importance of their opening match against Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns who are one of four CAF representatives at the global spectacle.

The Brazilians and Ulsan will clash on June 17 at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando. Kim has labelled the clash against Sundowns a must-win encounter that could define their path forward. Sundowns and Ulsan are drawn in Group F alongside German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund and Brazil’s Fluminense.

“As a team representing Korea and Asia, we’re under pressure to perform well against clubs from other continents,” he said in an interview with FIFA.Com.

“I believe advancing to the Round of 16 is crucial, and our first match against Mamelodi Sundowns will be key. After that, it will be important to narrow the gap and pick up points against Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund.”

Ulsan earned their place in the expanded Club World Cup through the ranking pathway for their consistent performance in the AFC Champions League Elite between 2021 and 2023.

“I believe that this format, with 32 teams competing, will attract significant global attention. It’s a great opportunity to compete against world-class teams,” Kim added.

“I’m sure that both the Koreans living in the United States and fans back home will be looking forward to seeing how Ulsan HD can do. I feel a strong sense of responsibility to acquit ourselves well.

“As Ulsan participates in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, many Korean-Americans will have high expectations. We hope many people will come to the stadium to support us, and we will do our best to perform competitively and achieve good results so our fans can be proud.

“In international tournaments like the World Cup, Asian teams have often faced many challenges. We may encounter such difficulties this time as well. However, if we can capitalise on the speed and technique of Asian football, we’ll be able to be competitive.”

K League 1 champions Usan have only lifted the AFC Champions League trophy just twice in their history, first in 2012 and most recently in 2020. Africa will also be represented by Egypt’s Al-Ahly, Espérance of Tunisia and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca.