Cardoso happy with versatile Cupido following Sundowns debut

'He’s a very calm player and doesn’t stress when receiving the ball at his feet,' Cardoso said.

Keanu Cupido of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025 Nedbank Cup last 16 match against Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on the 16 February 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Miguel Cardoso is excited about the integration and cameo appearance of defender Keanu Cupido, who made his long-awaited debut for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The centre back arrived from Cape Town City in the recent January transfer window carrying an injury and had to sit in the stands at his new club.

ALSO READ: 10-man Sundowns down Defenders to reach Cup quarterfinals

That all changed when Cupido replaced Terrence Mashego with 30 minutes left to play in Sunday’s comfortable 2-0 win over ABC Motsepe League side Mpheni Home Defenders at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“First of all, it’s important to understand that when he arrived, he was injured. We worked very well with him and we also knew that we had to hold off a little before he could perform,” said Cardoso.

“He’s still not 100% because I spoke to him about how much time he thought he could play and what would be comfortable for him to give us game time. It was very clear from him that he said, ‘Coach, 30 minutes, I think, will be proper for me,’ and from what I saw, I liked it because I know the player we’ve got.

“His ability can help us both as a midfielder and as a centre back. In one of the talks I had with him, I asked him where he feels most comfortable playing in a line of three or five defenders. He told me that he can play on the left or the right, but in the centre he feels very good.

“So, in the centre, he gave us very good stability. He’s a very calm player and doesn’t stress when receiving the ball at his feet. I like players like that because, for me, stress should be when the opponent has the ball, not when we have the ball.”

As much as the Tshwane giants welcomed Cupido back from the treatment table, they will be without Tashreeq Matthews due to suspension for the next two games.

Sundowns almost played their entire second half with 10 men against Defenders after Matthews was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 50th minute.

“We finished the game with a positive result and we’re going to the next round. It’s mission accomplished, and the worst thing we obviously get from this game is that we lost a player,” Cardoso added.

“It doesn’t make sense in these kinds of games to lose a player at all, but it wasn’t an aggressive action. It was an action that is dangerous, so I totally accept the red card.

ALSO READ: Mabasa hails Pirates’ ‘important’ victory over Baroka

“We can’t say it was intentional, but it was a moment where the other player took the ball away, and Tashreeq stuck out his foot and stepped on him. It was fair to get a second yellow.”