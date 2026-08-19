Msendami hoping for more game time at Pirates after maiden goal

"My aim is to keep working hard, score more goals and help the team continue winning matches," said Msendami.

Daniel Msendami hopes his maiden Orlando Pirates goal will earn him more playing time at the Buccaneers this season.



Msendami netted the third goal as Pirates defeated Chippa United 3-0 in a Betway Premiership clash played at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban last Sunday.



It was his first competitive goal for Pirates since joining the Soweto giants from Marumo Gallants in January.



“I am happy to have scored my first goal for Orlando Pirates, and I hope to continue getting more opportunities to play,” Msendami told Zimbabwe’s Herald Online.

“My aim is to keep working hard, score more goals and help the team continue winning matches. There is a lot of competition in the squad, so I have to make the most of every opportunity I get.”

Msendami added that he was delighted to have fulfilled his dream of playing for a big club like Pirates.



“Joining Pirates is a dream come true for me because Pirates are one of the biggest teams in Africa,” Msendami said in January.

“I am excited to be here and I am looking forward to delivering by scoring goals to help the team continue to win matches.”

Msendami has faced stiff competition for places in a Pirates attack since joining them from Gallants, but Sunday’s contribution strengthened his case for more minutes.

“I joined Pirates knowing that they have a big squad and for me that was a big motivation because I always want to compete and be one of the best in the team.

“I am now focusing on improving game by game and being in the best physical and mental state as the season progresses,” commented Msendami.

Ouaddou hails Msendami

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised Msendami following his maiden goal in Buccaneers’ colours.



“He’s somebody who was dreaming to play for Pirates. I know coming into a big club like that, sometimes it’s not easy. Sometimes you have to be patient because there is a lot of competition, but he gets there,” said Ouaddou.

“He’s holding, he’s working and we start to see the benefit of his work. I was very happy about his goal. Like you said, it’s very important for his confidence.

“But me, all the time I had this trust on him because I know him from a previous club [Ouaddou and Msendami worked together at Marumo Gallants] and I know what he can bring for the club. He has a different profile regarding the other ones, but I’m sure we will be able to use him in different games.”



Following the win against Chippa, Pirates will now shift their focus to Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal first leg game against Sekhukhune United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (kick-off is at 3pm).