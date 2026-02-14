Ncikazi issues a warning to Pirates ahead of Gallants clash

"Marumo Gallants is one of the most tactically sophisticated teams," said Ncikazi.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned his players to avoid complacency when the teams meet at the Orlando Amstel Arena this afternoon (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



The Buccaneers, who currently lead the log standings with 35 points after 15 games, go into this clash high on confidence having won four of their last five Betway Premiership matches. They have kept five clean sheets in the process.



They face a Gallants side that is currently positioned 13th in the league standings having managed to accumulate just 15 points in the 17 games played so far this campaign.



Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s game, Ncikazi said Pirates should not focus on their league position, but rather on how they set up and approach the game.



“Marumo Gallants is one of the most tactically sophisticated teams. We shouldn’t focus on their league position, but rather on how they set up and approach the game,” Ncikazi told the Pirates media on Friday.

“While we must impose our own style of play, it is equally important to secure points. Our preparation is based on how Marumo Gallants are likely to set up tomorrow. Ultimately, we just have to compete strongly and fight for the points,” he added.



A win for the Buccaneers will see them extend their lead at the top to six points, while victory for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will see them temporarily move up one spot to position 12th.



They could move down again if Siwelele FC avoid defeat against Polokwane City in the other game that will be played later on Saturday.