Msimango admits to ‘difficult’ step up at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango admits it has been tough to adapt to the pressure-cooker environment at Amakhosi.

The 26 year-old has formed a new, solid centre-back partnership with Thatayoni Dithlokwe at Chiefs, with both players joining this season.

Msimango made the step up from TS Galaxy and is now looking to help Chiefs to keep their recent vein of form going as they take on Royal AM tomorrow, seeking a third-straight DStv Premiership win, after an indifferent start to the campaign.

“It hasn’t been an easy one honestly,” Msimango told reporters yesterday at the Chiefs Village.

“I have had to apply myself professionally and understand that this is a different, high pressure environment. It is very competitive, you have to understand all these things on a daily basis, pick up your game and always be on top of it. For me it has … been a difficult adjustment but from what I am hearing I have been doing well.”

Eyes on Afcon

Msimango did well enough to make Hugo Broos’ provisional Bafana Bafana squad for the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, though he missed out on the final squad. The former TS Galaxy man prefers to focus, however, on the achievements of his friends from the Rockets, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Bathusi Aubaas, who made the final squad, and he believes his performances will ultimately dictate whether he makes the final Bafana squad for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“My heart was warm when I saw Mbunjana and Aubaas were selected … they are people I am close to and we all had ambitions to play for Bafana. I was delighted they were there, we had a few conversations. It was much-deserved and for Mbunjana long overdue. For me it is just to continue doing good work for Chiefs.

“There are five months to the Afcon and it is about the performances you put in. You cannot fool the South African population, they love the game. That is what I am focusing on (my performances).”