Chiefs apologise, to engage supporters on behavioural issues

“The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms," say Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs have owned up to their fans’ rowdy behaviour following a recent incident where they threw missiles at coach Molefi Ntseki.

The ugly scenes happened after a loss in a DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

They lost 1-0 in that game, and some fans got carried away, even calling for the coach’s firing.

At a PSL disciplinary hearing last Tuesday, Chiefs pleaded guilty. They were slapped with a R100 000 fine, with R30 000 suspended.

Plus, they were ordered to make a public apology to the PSL, its sponsors and the general football fraternity.

In their apology, Chiefs urged fans to behave better at games, pledging to conduct workshops with them to ensure such incidents don’t happen again.

“Kaizer Chiefs hereby unreservedly apologises to the PSL, all PSL member clubs, TS Galaxy FC and all of its peace loving supporters, for the behaviour of some of its supporters at the Club’s PSL fixture against TS Galaxy FC at Mbombela Stadium on 20 August 2023.

“The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

“We have commenced a process of engaging with Kaizer Chiefs’ branches on supporter behaviour at football matches,” said Chiefs in their statement.

Not first time Chiefs fans misbehave

This, however, isn’t the first time Chiefs has asked fans to find better ways to engage when they feel aggrieved by the team’s performances.

After the TS Galaxy match, they tried to make things right by winning their next games.



They beat AmaZulu FC 3-0 and Stellenbosch FC 2-0. In their latest match, they drew 1-1 with Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 at FNB Stadium.

They’re currently on break with the Fifa calendar international matches taking place this week, and will return to the field on September 16 against Royal AM at FNB Stadium.

They will be meeting in a DStv Premiership match, and it’s expected to be exciting as these teams always seem to get the best out of each other.